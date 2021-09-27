Source: Charleston City Paper

Twelve work sites on the peninsula have 22 cranes during the week of Sept. 27. The City Paper will feature this crane count weekly.

# cranes

2

Locations

U.S. Highway 17 at West Ashley bridge Project

Stormwater management 3 Cumberland and Concord streets Hotel 2 East Bay and Society streets Residential 2 Washington and Laurens streets Residential 2 Morrison and Meeting streets Residential/mixed occupancy 1 Morrison and Hanover streets Residential/mixed occupancy 2 Line and Meeting streets Residential/mixed occupancy 1 Spring Street along Crosstown Expressway Senior health care facility 3 Romney and Nassau streets 1 E Bay Street near Cooper Street 1 King Street and Septima Clark Parkway 2 Hagood and Huger streets

Week of Sept. 20: 22 cranes in 12 locations (-1)

Week of Sept. 13: 23 cranes in 12 locations (+2)

Week of Sept. 6: 21 cranes in 11 locations (+0)

Week of Aug. 30: 21 cranes in 11 locations (+2)

Week of Aug. 23: 19 cranes in 10 locations (-1)

Week of Aug. 16: 20 cranes in 10 locations (-2)

Week of Aug. 9: 22 cranes in 10 locations (+0)

Week of Aug. 2: 22 cranes in 10 locations (-1)



Week of July 26: 23 cranes in 10 locations (+0)

Week of July 19: 23 cranes in locations (+2)

Week of July 12: 20 cranes in 10 locations (+1)

Week of July 5: 19 cranes in nine locations (+0)



Week of June 28: 19 cranes in nine locations (+1)

Week of June 21: 18 cranes in nine locations (+0)

Week of June 14: 18 cranes in nine locations (+0)

Week of June 7: 18 cranes in nine locations (+1)



Week of May 31: 17 cranes in nine locations (+0)

Week of May 24: 17 cranes in nine locations (-2)

Week of May 17: 19 cranes in nine locations (+0)

Week of May 10: 19 cranes in nine locations (+0)

Week of May 3: 19 cranes in nine locations (+2)



Week of April 26: 17 cranes in eight locations

Every week, the Charleston City Paper publishes a “crane count” to highlight the number of big construction projects on peninsular Charleston.

Have a comment? Send your thoughts to: feedback@charlestoncitypaper.com.