Name: Robert Mitchell

Party: Nonpartisan

Office: Charleston City Council, District 4

Mitchell

1. Why are you running?

To continue the work on council that I advocating fo such as truly affordable Housing, Flooding and crime.

2. What do you expect to accomplish if elected?

Since being on council I have established rapport with my fellow colleagues so that I can push for more housing and complete some of the drainage problems that we have in the city and also try to bring calm in the community.

3. What distinguishes your candidacy?

Being the senior member of council I have a lot of respect from my colleague so that I can get things done in the district I represent, also have serving on for years.

4. Describe how the impact of climate change in the Charleston area would affect your work if elected.

It has hurt a lot with sea level rise and brought more water into our city causing additional flooding in area that never flooded before.

5. Pick an issue you believe has not been adequately addressed by local government. Describe solutions you will pursue if elected.

Trying to give our employees a decent wage so that they might be able to live in our beautiful city where they were born and raised. Asking council to look into this matter serious because we are losing some good employees.

6. Pick one urgent issue currently facing the office you are seeking (different from questions 4 and 5) and describe how you would address it.

That council in our city don’t have the authority to hire or fire individual that are not preforming their duties as they should because of our form of government.

7. Do you pledge to work with other council members to move forward collaboratively and to reduce partisanized bickering? How will you accomplish this?

Work with other council members always keeping the dialogue open. Also be able to accept criticism and work toward a compromise

8. Please give a 150-word summary of your background.

I Have served on council for the past 16 years representing the resident district 4 and also is the chairman of one the most powerful committee in the city. Always accessible, resident can call me at any time night or day. Also travel my district at night until 12-1am to see what is at night and inform the property authority. Beings a retired person I have more time to work in the community, also a former Hud certify housing counselor that can also help resident with housing matter. Council here in Charleston have become a full time job so you have to be a person that have a lot time available.