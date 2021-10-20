Name: Tim Weber

Party: Nonpartisan

Office: Charleston City Council, District 4

Why are you running?

There is a tremendous void, with weak leadership and a lack of creative ideas to solve the problems facing our district. There have been over 100 murders in District 4 over the last 20 years and nothing new is being done to combat this most serious issue. Combine this with the fact that almost every city service we are paying for is barely functioning and it is obvious that change is greatly needed.

2. What do you expect to accomplish if elected?

I want to combat the murder and violent crime problem we are facing. The current method of policing is not working. Arrests and Incarceration have not been a deterrent and have not reduced crime. I would like the city to start a Violence Intervention Program. This program would hire trained social workers to pinpoint violence prone hot-spots and change mind-sets through education, providing job skills, and employment opportunities. If this is done in coordination with the Police, evidence based programs can be provided that could persuade people to change behaviors.

3. What distinguishes your candidacy?

I have never run for political office before. I have new ways of looking at problems. I want to hear the issues, concerns, and most importantly solutions from ALL residents. I don’t have the answer to every problem Charleston is facing but I believe TOGETHER we do have all the answers.

I am also running a self-funded campaign beholden to no one but the residents. This is in sharp contrast to my opponent who has been in office for over 20 years and has raised thousands of dollars from businesses that are not even in our district.

4. Describe how the impact of climate change in the Charleston area would affect your work if elected.

Climate change is impacting almost every decision being made right now. It is forcing local governments to look at and plan for an expensive future. Right now I believe our current council is not looking far enough ahead at the problems we are going to be facing. Kicking the can down the road is not an option when we live at sea level. I would like to have a more proactive approach to the budgeting, and spending of our city.

5. Pick an issue you believe has not been adequately addressed by local government. Describe solutions you will pursue if elected.

City Services, especially when it comes to litter. We need more education and promotional materials to stop the trash that is flowing in our streets and clogging our storm drains. We need readily accessible information on recycling so it can be done properly. We need enforcement so people are held accountable when they litter or dump trash in empty lots. We need to hold landlords accountable who let their tenants leave piles of trash on the sidewalk in front of their house and never bring in their trashcans.

6. Pick one urgent issue currently facing the office you are seeking (different from questions 4 and 5) and describe how you would address it.

The city is currently looking at building a sea wall estimated at $1.1 Billion. I worked on ships for 27 years and I am well aware of the challenges associated with keeping water out of spaces. I have a detailed understanding of piping systems, drainage systems, pumps, and valves. Because I understand these systems I also understand associated costs and trade-offs of picking one system over another. I believe an engineer who understands the concepts being presented and can relay those concepts to the public would be an extremely valuable asset throughout this process.

7. Do you pledge to work with other council members to move forward collaboratively and to reduce partisanized bickering? How will you accomplish this?

Yes, I consider myself a moderate. I do not identify as a Republican nor a Democrat. If something makes sense I agree with it. If it does not I don’t. I do not make decisions based on emotion, I make them based on all the information available. I can easily give reasons why I take a position on any specific issue and this eliminates bickering. A friend of mine said she supports me because they know I will always do the right thing. I am very proud that people who know me can see this about me.

8. Please give a 150-word summary of your background.

I have been a resident of Charleston’s Eastside for over 15 years. I am recently retired and spent 19 years as a Chief Engineer of large cargo ships, managing multi-million dollar budgets that were never enough. I am used to making tough decisions and have experience in getting a lot done with few resources. I believe this experience would be a huge asset to the inner workings of Charleston’s City Council. I was the coordinator of the neighborhood watch program on the Eastside, City gun violence leader with Mom’s Demanding Action, and very active in the community Garden Club — donating time and planting trees along barren sidewalks. I was active with the St. John’s Church community camera initiative. I also never miss the opportunity to participate in the neighborhood cleanup that happens every month. I graduated from the USMMA in ’92, our motto is “Acta Non Verba,” “Deeds not Words.”