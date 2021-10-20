The people of Charleston have spoken and nominations for this year’s City Paper Music Awards are in! Now it’s time to narrow down the nominees and award top local musicians in categories like Country/Americana Band of the Year, Studio/Producer of the Year, Album of the Year and more.

Submit your votes now through Oct. 31 at vote.charlestoncitypaper.com.

Though Charleston’s live music scene took a hit since 2020 with the onset of the pandemic hindering live performances, local artists and producers haven’t slowed down. Musicians have continued to create new songs and albums, many of which have been influenced in part by pandemic experiences.

The City Paper Music Awards provide the music community with a chance to be noticed and honored for the hard work, dedication and creativity of our city’s favorite artists.

Winners will be announced in our Music Awards issue in November.

