Charleston County Sheriffs Office deputies and state police are investigating what led to the death of a woman found unresponsive in her cell at the county jail in North Charleston early Monday morning.

Deputies were conducting rounds at Al Cannon Detention Center around 3:15 a.m. Monday when they found a woman unresponsive and called EMS, according to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office media coordinator Andrew Knapp. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Charleston County coroner’s office today confirmed the death of 40-year-old Amanda Sue Alvarez at the jail at approximately 3:06 a.m. this morning.

Knapp said the woman had been a resident of the jail for about two weeks. A woman by the same name was listed in jail records as having been booked at the facility Oct. 11.

More information about the events that led to her arrest were unavailable Monday night. An autopsy is scheduled for Oct. 29, according to the county coroner.

According to protocol, Knapp said, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an internal review and has requested an independent investigation from the State Law Enforcement Division.