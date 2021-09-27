ArtFields, an annual art competition and exhibition in Lake City, South Carolina, is putting out a call for artist submissions now through Nov. 1. Applicants can submit their work via ArtFields website.

Started in 2013, ArtFields is a nine-day festival that has grown to be one of the largest art events in the Southeast, drawing up to 20,000 people to the Pee Dee town every year. The 2022 event will be held April 22-30, exhibiting hundreds of artists in various venues throughout the downtown area — from galleries and warehouses to restaurants and shops.

In total, the event grants more than $100,000 in cash prizes to winning artists. The grand prize? $50,000. Second place winners receive $25,000 and People’s Choice 2D and 3D win $12,500 each. Five merit awards are also given out along with $2,000 prizes.

The festival was created as a way to celebrate and heighten the appreciation of Southern artists and their work. The much-anticipated event also sparked a revitalization of Lake City, a town once dependent on its agricultural production. Now, it’s home to a plethora of art galleries and venues, including the 5,000-square-foot TRAX Visual Art Center, an expansive space opened for ArtFields in 2018.

The competition is open to artists over the age of 18 living in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia or West Virginia.

Interested participants should submit photos of artwork, an artist statement and bio.

Accepted artists will be notified by Dec. 18.