Music services company Artist Formula has been helping artists in the wide world of DIY distribution and publishing since 2017. The record group is the brainchild of Charleston-turned-Los Angeles musician Tyler Boone and Nashville-based co-founder Sean Carpenter.

It all came together back when Boone was helping Atlanta rock band Drivin N Cryin with public relations.

“They were like, ‘Dude, you’re kind of good at the internet and we suck it,’” Boone said. “The idea of playlisting was a new thing.”

Fast forward to today, and the company works with multiple major labels and curates playlists and compilations of formidable streaming caliber.

Following up its first compilation, “Sounds of Rock,” Artist Formula released “Songs to Groove To” featuring local acts Dead Swells, Slim S.O.U.L. and Ryan Janeiro, along with Atlanta funk band Cadillac Jones.

“The main reason people hire us is for monthly and daily listeners,” Boone said of the company that engineers ad-driven traffic. “We figured out a different angle to an approach of getting on important playlists to yield results as far as saved songs. We are popular now because we are super transparent, and we show you how to do it.”

The metric of success isn’t the number of streams, but the number of saves, Boone said. Artist Formula also provides education services such as master classes in Youtube engagement and Spotify playlisting, as well as label advances, Spotify and Apple music services, Instagram/Facebook/Twitter verification and growth services and TikTok campaigns.

“I feel like we are selling dopamine across the internet because everyone wants that shit,” Boone said. “I’m not a finance guy, I was just a jazz major.”

Check out other Artist Formula playlists: Indie Rock 2021, Soft Pop Hits 2021, Classic Rock Vintage Hits, Today’s Top Hits, Global Top 2021 And Happy Songs 2021.