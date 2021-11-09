The inaugural Black Food Truck Festival is set for this weekend at Patriot’s Point, 12-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

A celebration of Black food, music and culture, the event will feature Black-owned food trucks from across the Charleston area — and a little bit further with some from Columbia.

Featured food vendors include A Peace of Soul, Bits n Bytes, Bourbon Street, Charleston Caribbean Creole, Chef Racks, Chef TR, Daddy’s Girls Bakery, Sweetgrass Foodz, Tailz 843 and more.

Entertainment for the weekend includes talents from DJ Tantrum, 12-2 p.m., and BlackNoyze featuring Ro Lafaye, 2-5 p.m. Saturday. Deejay Rubin will take over Sunday, 12-5 p.m., and Black Diamond Band will close things out 2:30-5 p.m.

Two-day admission for the event is $15, or if you can only swing by for one day, Saturday and Sunday tickets are $10 each.

For more information, head to blackfoodtruckfestival.com.



