The Blotter is taken from reports filed with Charleston Police Department between Sept. 15 and Sept. 29.

Blotter of the Week: Residents of a downtown apartment were abruptly introduced to their upstairs neighbors when the ceiling caved in, dropping more than a dozen people into the living room. That’s one way to bring the party to you.

RUNNERS UP

Probably a prank, but that’s actually a bomb: A woman in a West Ashley pharmacy drive-thru returned a plastic tube full of fireworks instead of medication, but had forgotten to light the fuses.

A young man was spotted on security footage stealing books from a downtown bookstore. There’s some good and bad here — on one hand, stealing is wrong, but on the other, at least kids are reading again.

A West Ashley woman was scammed out of $2,000 by an unknown caller who claimed to be from Amazon. The woman described the caller as having an accent that was “either Mexican, Indian or Japanese.” Well, that narrows it down.