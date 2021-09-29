The Blotter is taken from reports filed with Charleston Police Department between Sept. 1 and Sept. 13

Blotter of the Week: A West Ashley man attempted to pay for merchandise at a corner store with fake money from a popular board game. Thinking it was a joke, the cashier laughed it off, which reportedly made the shopper angry, leading to him storming off with the merchandise.

RUNNERS UP

A downtown man was arrested after flashing a firearm at and threatening to kidnap and kill a few kids who reportedly borrowed his go-kart and were late returning it. And people wonder why kids don’t just go outside and play anymore.

A shopper at a West Ashley grocery store approached a cashier with a full cart, but made a beeline for the door, sprinting across the parking ot and escaping with the cart and its contnts in a Prius in a matter of moments. Why is this guy still stealing groceries?

We can’t be sure, but we think police got some wires crossed, as they reported a known street gang member’s alleged street name was “Pumpkin” shortly after having interviewed the gang member’s girlfriend. Is this better or worse than calling your teacher “dad” in high school?