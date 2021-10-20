The Blotter is taken from reports filed with Charleston Police Department between Sept. 15 and Sept. 29.

Blotter of the Week: A presumably intoxicated downtown man told responding officers that he “does not submit to their tyranny” and that the officers will “soon find out what side they’re on.” Right on — we are on the same page, but have you considered saying these things while not stumbling over your own feet?

RUNNERS UP

Police attempted to ID a man they caught urinating in a downtown parking garage, but the only card he provided was a New Jersey probationary card with a 2002 year of birth. Given the suspect reportedly looked to be in his 60s, officers were skeptical.

A West Ashley fast food restaurant manager reported a coworker threatened her life over a short till, giving us one more to add to the long list of reasons why working fast food can suck.

One drunken man trespassing downtown requested he be forcibly escorted from the property via a comfortable chair.