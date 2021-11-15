According to Charleston Symphony Orchestra’s principal clarinetist Charles Messersmith, the Stars of the CSO show at Gaillard Center is going to be once-in-a-lifetime — except we get two chances to catch the performance, Nov. 19 and 20.

In addition to Messersmith, the CSO will be showcasing violinist Yuriy Bekker, violist Jan-Marie Christy Joyce and flautist Jessica Hull-Dambaugh center stage as soloists, and the concert will conclude with one of Mozart’s greatest works, the Haffner Symphony.

Concertgoers will hear everything from a 1947 clarinet concerto commissioned by America’s “King of Swing” Benny Goodman, to the rarely performed Gordon Jacob flute concerto written in 1952, to Mozart’s sublime Sinfonia Concertante for viola and violin.

“I first heard Benny Goodman on the radio when I was pretty young,” Messersmith said. “I was always impressed how he was able to bridge the gap between jazz and classical. He recorded Mozart and Bartok, as well as this [clarinet] concerto, which was written for him by Aaron Copland, showcasing his talent for both genres. I will bring that spirit and jazz energy to the stage when I perform this amazing concerto.”

Ticket info for the 7:30 p.m. performances Nov. 19 and 20 is available through Charleston Symphony.