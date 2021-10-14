Two new spokespets moseyed into town Wednesday as the Charleston Animal Society named winners of its second Rescue Brew beer contest at Palmetto Brewing Company.

Pippin, a 10-year-old terrier who was rescued by the society in 2014, garnered 29,241 votes in the contest, which generated $150,000 in donations (each dollar was worth a vote). More than 2,000 people voted in the contest, which attracted about 700 dogs and cat entrants.

“Based on our research, we believe this is the largest contest of this kind in the United States,” said Joe Elmore, president and CEO of the society. “Many of you 700 supporters are from all over the United States, and we can’t thank you enough for your support because you help us care for and save between 15,000 and 20,000 animals each year.”

Sirri, a 12-year-old cat owned by Hank and Lauren Greer of Seabrook Island, received 6,312 votes to be the new spokescat. She was rescued at four weeks old after being found in a dumpster.

“She’s our soul mate,” Hank Greer said at the Wednesday “reveal” ceremony.

Both winners will appear on cans of a “crispo, refreshing ale with a hint of sweetness” made and canned by Palmetto Brewing. It will be available in limited quantities next month, but available more broadly at the beginning of the year.

No Kill South Carolina, Palmetto Brewing Company, the City Paper, WCSC-TV and Cupcake DownSouth partnered in the contest benefiting the Charleston Animal Society (CAS).

Hank and Laurel Greer (left) brought a photo of their winning cat