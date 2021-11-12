Charleston Beer Fest may have been postponed for 2021, but plans to keep the celebration going continue for a three-month weekly series, Charleston Beer Fest On Location. From November to January, beer lovers can support local breweries across the area.

Organized by Palmetto Community Care (PCC), the decision to postpone the October event was due to “the recent surge in COVID cases in the Lowcountry” at the time.

“After making the difficult, but necessary, decision to postpone the festival until 2022, we still wanted to find a way for our 2021 supporters to honor their favorite local breweries,” said Bradley Childs, PCC executive director, in a press release. “Although not the traditional fun and games we have come to know and love, we’re excited to bring Charleston Beer Fest On Location with weekly local brewery events in November, December and January.”

For the On Location initiative, participating breweries across Charleston will offer discounted beers — depending on the day of the week — for patrons who purchase and wear the 2021 Charleston Beer Fest T-shirt, available online for $30.

Wearing the 2021 T-shirt will get guests $5 pints on select beers. The schedule and participating breweries are as follows:

Holy City Brewing, Indigo Reef Brewing Co., and Two Blokes Brewing will be celebrating on Tuesdays, Nov. 23, Dec. 14 and Jan. 18, 2022.

Commonhouse Aleworks, Estuary Beans & Barley, Low Tide Brewing, Palmetto Brewing Co. and SNAFU Brewing Co. will celebrate Wednesdays, Nov. 17, Dec. 8 and Jan. 12, 2022.

Charles Towne Fermentory, Cooper River Brewing Company, and Rusty Bull Brewing Co. celebrates Thursdays, Nov. 11, Dec. 2 and Jan. 6, 2022.

Proceeds from the ‘On Location’ celebration go to Palmetto Community Care.

For more information on the series and next year’s event, head to chsbeerfest.org.