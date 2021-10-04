Charleston Beer Week will take place Oct. 29-Nov. 7, with more than 50 events taking place at breweries, restaurants and other various locations throughout the Lowcountry. The eighth annual 10-day shindig is back after it was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Opening day will bring beer drinkers to Two Blokes, Munkle and Palmetto, and the rest of the week will feature everything from a live art competition to “Beer Olympics” and a Goldeneye tournament.

“This year features 50-plus craft beer-focused events taking place each day over the ten day period, with events spread across the tri-county area in order to maximize participation,” a press release said. “While some events offer advanced ticket sales, most events are ‘pay-as-you-go’ so attendees can enjoy as much or as little as they prefer.”

Charleston Beer Week will conclude Nov. 7, when West Ashley brewery Charles Towne Fermentory will host a party at 1331 Ashley River Road. More than 20 local breweries will pour beers at the event, including Brewlab, Commonhouse Aleworks, Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co. and Estuary Barley & Beans. Attendees can also expect “live music, local food trucks, local artisans, lawn games and limited-edition festival glassware.”

As of publication, 34 events are listed online, with more to come. For more information, visit charlestonbeerweek.com.