Mobility advocacy nonprofit Charleston Moves is hosting another awareness-raising bike ride Nov. 20, when the group will lead a police-escorted ride over Wappoo Cut Bridge along Folly Road and through other nearby intersections primed for pedestrian improvements.

“This is a unique opportunity to comfortably enjoy beautiful handlebar views of the Wappoo Creek between James Island and West Ashley, while supporting [Charleston Moves’] work to advance safe, equitable crossing and crucial connections,” said Savannah Brennan, Charleston Moves director of programming, in a press release.

Charleston Moves previously hosted a ride across the North Bridge spanning the Ashley River between North Charleston and West Ashley Oct. 2 in support of a safer pedestrian option.

Participants are encouraged to stop by Maybank Public House’s outdoor beer garden for brunch after the ride. Charleston Moves will offer chances for the public to take action in support of multi-model access over the creek in an effort to bolster a new bike- and pedestrian-friendly plan for the crossing.

Participants must RSVP in advance and check in at the Charleston Moves table behind Maybank Public House no later than 10:30 a.m. the morning of the ride. The ride will begin at 11 a.m.

The ride is 7.5 miles long and will take about an hour to complete on the road with normal traffic, though it will be escorted by Charleston police. Children 12 and under cannot participate on individual bikes.