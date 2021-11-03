Major tidal flooding is expected in low-lying areas of Charleston during morning high tides beginning tomorrow through Saturday, leading local emergency management officials to urge drivers to be cautious when driving on affected roadways.

“With high tides of this magnitude, it’s critically important for motorists to use extreme caution when traveling in areas of known flooding,” said city emergency management director Shannon Scaff. “As always, public safety is our top priority, so city crews will continue working to prepare for the expected flooding and respond by closing any roadways that become impassable. In the meantime, make a plan for your morning commute, leave yourself extra driving time and remember to ‘turn around, don’t drown.'”

The National Weather Service Charleston (NWS) is currently predicting roughly 8.1-foot tides at 7:58 a.m., Thursday; 8.4-foot tides at 8:48 a.m., Friday; and 8.8-foot tides at 9:40 a.m. Saturday. Sunday morning and evening high tides through the weekend are expected to bring minor to moderate flooding as well.

City departments are working with the NWS, mobilizing personnel and equipment, preparing to manage road closures, checking mitigation devices and putting up signs to remind drivers to avoid flooded streets.

Any road closures will be updated throughout flooding events on the city’s road closure map, available online.