Walk & Talk, a local tour company founded by Tyler Page Wright, is collaborating Sunday with Charleston Pride to present The Real Rainbow Row Tour as part of Charleston Pride week.

This tour will take participants through historic districts, covering the often-untold stories of the Holy City’s LGBTQ+ communities.

Proceeds from the tour will support the S.C. LGBTQ archive at the College of Charleston, which was created in 2014 to help document this group’s history and the impact of LGBTQ communities and individuals. Over the last seven years, the project has received additional funding from both the community and organizations like the Gaylord and Dorothy Donnelley Foundation.

Thanks to local support, this archive in CofC’s Special Collections contains documents and other materials on the LGBTQ+ experience dating back as early as the 1850s.

To learn more about the LGBTQ’s role in Charleston, sign up for the walking tour on Sunday. Two tour times are available — 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. — and tickets are $30 each. You can book your tour time at walkandtalkchs.com.