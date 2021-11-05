The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s approval of Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine has opened the door for the Charleston County School District (CCSD) to provide vaccine doses through partnerships with local medical organizations.

The district has set up 10 regional after-school clinics to administer the two-shot vaccine to students with signed permission and approval from their parent or legal guardian.

“We have been planning to offer the vaccines to this age group for quite some time,” CCSD director of nursing services Ellen Nitz said in a press release. “We are thankful for our medical partners for making this happen, and look forward to taking another major step in creating the safest possible learning environment for all of our students and staff during this pandemic.”

Vaccine clinics will be hosted in the following CCSD schools:

A full schedule of vaccine clinics is available on CCSD’s website.