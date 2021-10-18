Tickets on sale this week

Charleston Wine + Food Festival took a break in 2021, but it’s making a big comeback March 2-6, 2022, with larger spaces and a huge list of talent to join the festivities.

With nearly 100 events throughout the area, the 2022 fest is your chance to once again immerse yourself in latest culinary happenings around Charleston.

Tickets go on sale Thursday at 11 a.m. at charlestonwineandfood.com.

Here are some of next year’s highlights:

The Lawn @ Culinary Village

Friday to Sunday

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Culinary Village has been a long cornerstone for the event. In years past, it’s been located downtown in Marion Square. For 2022, Culinary Village has found a new home at Riverfront Park, with more room to roam, a view of the river, plenty of fresh air and a large selection food and drinks on offer.

Culinary Village will move to Riverfront Park in 2022 | Provided

The Lawn will be a ticketed event, offering guests access to a web of “neighborhoods” of food, artisans, beverages and experiences, such as chef demos, and live music. Tickets to The Lawn are available Friday, Saturday and Sunday and are all individually ticketed.

New in 2022, Charleston Wine + Food will be offering a CV Pass, which offers leveled-up Culinary Village experience, the chance to snag tickets early, a gift with purchase, and exclusive on-the-ground pass perks.

In addition to the traditional paid experience of The Lawn, Culinary Village will offer The Pavilion, a free-to-attend experience with food trucks where you can buy a bite and a beverage to experience the the Culinary Village.

Salaam Namaste @ Malika Pakistani Chai Canteen

Thurs., March 3

6 – 8 p.m.

Experience Pakistani and Indian with chefs Maryam Ghaznavi of Malika and Ma’am Saab and Maneet Chauhan of Nashville’s Chauhan Ale & Masala. Serving up Pakistani and Indian cuisine, respectively, expect to sample a range of flavors that highlight the two chefs’ backgrounds.

Provided

Street Eats @ Holy City Brewing

Fri., March 4

7:30 – 10 p.m. | $95

A celebration of Asian food and culture, paying homage to vibrant street food. Street Eats is the way to kick off a Friday evening, with flavor-filled plates and pours, featuring Sean Park, Janice Hudgins, Sarah’s Dumps, LaMara Davidson and more.

The Roots of Rice

Sat., March 5

7 – 9 p.m.

Rice is one of the most prevalent foods in the world, and it has a long history of cultivation in the Lowcountry, notably by enslaved Africans on expansive rice plantations. Chefs Kevin Mitchell, LaMara Davidson and others will create meals that pay homage to each of their stories highlight rice as a unifying link.

Four chefs will take on a southern staple for title of Master Blaster | Provided

Waffle House Smackdown @ Culinary Village

Sun., March 6

If you’ve ever stepped into Waffle House, you’ve heard the unique lingo behind the counter. In a return to the festival favorite, four chefs will compete on-stage and battle it out for a chance to be crowned the Master Blaster by a team of guest judges.

The full schedule for 2022 is available now at charlestonwineandfood.com.