“Donuts, differently” is the motto at Charlotte-based Your Mom’s Donuts, which opened its third location at 3157 Maybank Highway earlier this month. And with flavors like tiramisu, bananas foster and blackberry cornmeal, owner Courtney Buckley is delivering on that promise.

Like her two Charlotte shops, the new Johns Island location relies on local ingredients. Since landing in Charleston, Buckley has connected with local farms like Fireant Farms and Wishbone Heritage Farms to procure produce, eggs, milk and more.

“Every Saturday morning, I go to the Johns Island Farmers Market and learn about the local produce that I can then use as ingredients in the doughnuts,” Buckley said. “I’m thrilled to now be located in the Lowcountry.”

Buckley | Provided

The single mother of three, who homeschools her children, said it felt like the right time to expand, especially to a community like Johns Island.

“Things in Charlotte felt really good and solid, and I just knew it was time,” she said. “Community is so important to me and my business, and Johns Island is catering to so many families right now. I want to watch families grow together, and that’s not something I saw myself doing downtown.”

For more information, visit yourmomsdonutsnc.com.