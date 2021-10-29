College of Charleston trustees Friday voted to dole out $500 bonuses to nearly 1,500 full-time employees in recognition of the ongoing challenges workers faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The proposal will be paid from College of Charleston Foundation funds and will cost a total of $802,176, according to figures presented at a special Board of Trustees meeting held Friday morning. No trustees voted against the proposal and

“We saw an unprecedented public health crisis creating daily operational issues that challenged the very core of our institution,” CofC President Andrew Hsu said in a Friday email to faculty and staff after the measure was approved.

“Yet, not only did we survive, we have also prospered. None of this would have been possible without the extraordinary dedication and commitment you showed,” he wrote.

The one-time bonuses will be distributed Nov. 30 to 1,484 full-time faculty, staff, temporary staff and adjunct faculty. The College of Charleston employs 933 people who earn at least $50,000 per year, according to S.C. Department of Administration records.

Like many schools, College of Charleston relied heavily on virtual classes when the pandemic emerged in March 2020, running through the spring 2021 semester. College of Charleston instituted a mandatory mask policy and stricter COVID-19 protocols at the outset of the fall 2021 semester as students prepared to return to class in-person.

As of Friday, about 76% of students reported being vaccinated, according to the school COVID-19 dashboard.

Local governments, including Charleston County, North Charleston and Mount Pleasant have also considered one-time bonuses in recent months.