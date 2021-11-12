It’s mid-November, and that means college basketball teams are ramping up and conference football games are carrying more weight as the season nears its end. This weekend, the Citadel and College of Charleston both host home games where fans can get their fixes.

College of Charleston’s men’s basketball team tipped off its season Thursday night with a 106-74 win against South Carolina State at TD Arena, an encouraging start for new coach Pat Kelsey during his first regular season game. Thursday night’s game marked the most points scored by the Cougars in a season-opening game since 1972.

The Cougars are gearing up for two more games this weekend as they face Nashville’s Lipscomb University tonight at 7:30 p.m. and Loyola University Maryland Saturday at 5 p.m.

That all precedes the already sold-out game against the University of North Carolina, happening Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. (Carolina already defeated Loyola, so Saturday’s game may provide a preview of what the Cougars will face next week.)

Spectators can stream this weekend’s games through FloSports.tv and Tuesday’s game via CBS Sports. Tickets to games over the weekend are available at cofcsports.com.

A few miles away, the Citadel Bulldogs men’s basketball team also opened its season today, with a 108-67 win during today’s noon game against Morris College.

On Tuesday this week, the Citadel secured a major win, beating the ACC’s Pittsburgh Panthers 78-63 on Pitt’s home court. The Bulldogs started off hot, scoring 27 points in the first eight minutes, gaining an edge over Pitt, which trailed by nine at that point.

Make it 7 for Roche! pic.twitter.com/jzqzLBGW4H — The Citadel Basketball (@CitadelHoops) November 10, 2021

The Bulldogs’ football team will play its homecoming game versus the Wofford College Terriers of Spartanburg tomorrow at 2 p.m. ESPN+ will cover the game as well as radio station 102.1 FM/1450 AM.

You can purchase tickets for the Bulldogs’ upcoming football games at CitadelSports.com/tickets.