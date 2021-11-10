The Carolina Panorama, a weekly newspaper covering issues affecting African-American communities in the Midlands, is planning to begin distributing a Charleston-anchored edition after the city’s longtime Chronicle newsweekly ceased publication.

Abraham | Credit: CP photo

In an interview Wednesday in Charleston, owner Nate Abraham told the City Paper he is putting together circulation and distribution plans for the Lowcountry Panorama, with the new edition launching in early 2022.

“There are about 800,000 people in the Charleston area, and that’s a lot,” Abraham told the City Paper. “And in the African-American community, there’s about 240,000, but no one’s telling telling those stories … No one’s focusing on accomplishments in the day-to-day lives of the people in the community. So, that’s what we doing in Columbia, and Charleston is a large market that should have something similar.”

The Carolina Panorama was founded in 1986 by Abraham’s late father, Nathaniel Abraham Sr., who previously worked with Columbia civil rights leader Modjeska Simkins at her Palmetto Leader newspaper, eventually taking the reins in the mid-1960s. Nathaniel Abraham Sr. died in August at 87.

Today, the Panorama distributes about 10,000 copies each Thursday in the Columbia area as well as the towns of Orangeburg and St. Matthews.

“We believe in being hyper-local, so our papers will reflect the citizens of Charleston. Just like we’re doing in Columbia, our content is about local people,” Nate Abraham said. “We’re not going to get a whole lot of stuff off the wire servers … The content has to be local.”

Charleston stories will be published in print and on the paper’s website, currently accessed at carolinapanorama.com.

The Chronicle founding publisher Jim French died in July, just shy of the paper’s 50th anniversary. Early this year, The Chronicle appeared to have ceased publication and its website went offline.

The paper’s current owners, French’s grandsons Tolbert and Damion Smalls, have not responded to inquiries by local reporters from the City Paper or other outlets.