After a year-and-a-half hiatus, early-bird lecture series and networking group Creative Mornings Charleston is planning its return with a pop-up event. Hosted by Redux Contemporary Center, the Nov. 19 meet-up will run 8-9:30 a.m. with free breakfast and Counter Culture coffee.

Usually the group features a selected speaker to discuss a monthly topic, but after so much time apart, the group wanted to offer people a chance to mingle and catch up with other Creative Mornings participants while also browsing Redux’s art auction.

There’s no speaker for the return kick-off, but the theme for the month will be “liminal,” a term signifying a transitional period or threshold between two spaces — an appropriate first topic after a more than a year of changes and transitions.

Interested participants can sign-up for the event starting Nov. 15 at 8 a.m. at creativemornings.com.