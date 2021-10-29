Before the sun sets and the trick-or-treating begins, head to Dashi for a different kind of sweet treat.

Sunday, 12-4 p.m., Dashi will host another ice cream carnival, featuring games, prizes, candy and of course, ice cream.

The event isn’t just for kids, either. Adults and pets are welcomed and encouraged to join the Halloween fun and show up in costume. Pets in costume can be entered in a contest, with the winning pup going home with a $50 gift card.

Kids can start candy-collecting early with a pumpkin pinata filled with candy and treats.

Test your guessing skills with a candy corn guessing game — winner will receive a free ice cream cone from Dashi’s Dessert Camper, parked right outside the patio.

Dashi’s Dessert Camper will be serving scoops of Cirsea ice cream all day with flavors like Latte, Green Tea, Cinnamon, Strawberry Cheesecake, Bourbon Caramel and more, as well as various toppings.

Want something savory to cut between the sugar? Dashi will be serving their full menu will be available for purchase throughout the day, too.