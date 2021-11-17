Partnering with Cardel Wines, Dashi will be hosting its first-ever Mexican wine dinner this Sat. Nov. 20 from 5-7 p.m.

The three-course dinner will be held outside on Dashi’s patio, with each course with a specially paired wine for $35 — those with a Dashi Wine Subscription get a 20% discount.

Upon arrival, guests will enjoy chips and salsa and a sparkling wine, followed by Dashi’s rabbit tostada and rose. Two entrees of one mini chicken chile relleno and one mini beef chile relleno will be paired with a Mexican sauvignon blanc and Mexican malbec, respectively.

Tickets for the dinner, as well as signing up for Dashi’s wine subscription, can be found on Dashi’s website.