Charleston City Councilwoman Marie Delcioppo announced on Wednesday she is stepping down from her District 1 seat, citing a recent health challenge.

“I have made the decision to step aside and make room for a new representative who is able to give this important job the attention it deserves,” she said in a statement.

Delcioppo, who has represented the Ansonborough neighborhood downtown as well as Daniel Island since 2019, did not cite a specific health issue. She has remained active on council, including at Tuesday night’s in-person meeting downtown.

“As I move through this transition, I want to thank everyone, citizen and colleague alike, who has worked so hard to keep our city safe and strong over these past two years,” she said.

In a letter to Mayor John Tecklenburg, Delcioppo said her resignation was effective Wednesday.

Tecklenburg thanked Delcioppo in a statement, saying, “She has been an exemplary public servant, and her contributions will surely be missed.”

A special election for the seat will be held Jan. 11, 2022, in accordance with South Carolina law. The candidate filing period will run from Oct. 29-Nov. 8.