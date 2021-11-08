Singer-songwriter Dylan Swinson’s early-2000s pop rock comes around again on “Haunted,” his new song inspired by one of his dreams that had a “nineties-children-ghost-video-Casper-meets-Wendy” vibe.

In his dream he was back in his high school hometown in Delaware with his friends, and they wanted to go into this haunted house.

“Without me questioning them, my dream self was like, ‘Let’s go,’” he said. “I stray from the pack and go into this bathroom. When I close the door, where the corner is, there’s a girl around my age and as soon as she sees me, she leaps into my arms and said, ‘I never thought I’d see you again.’ It took me a while to realize, ‘Oh wait, she’s a ghost.’ I just kept thinking about the dream and started writing lyrics about it.”

“Haunted” is Swinson’s first dabble in song designing, with accents of gang vocals and banshee screams to give the track a “haunted VHS tape” feel.

Bassist Chris Viera and drummer Evan Lampkin of Black Power Mixtape are featured on the track, and will play with Swinson at the Nov. 19 Royal American show along with guitarist Blake Williams.

Catch soul rock group The Mobros at Royal Nov. 19 with Dylan Swinson and Chicago bands North by North and Argot.