Easy Honey’s new single “Far Out” retains rock heavy guitar in its uptempo, layered indie-pop frame. Recorded at local studio The Space, frontmen Selby Austin and Darby McGlone, drummer Charlie Holt and guitarist Daniel Comen tracked the bones of the upcoming album Peach Fuzz with Wolfgang Zimmerman in the space of a single day.

“I think we have to challenge ourselves with simplifying our songs — it’s not from having music education but it’s from having ADHD,” said Austin of the subsequent dubbing sessions. “I think that the real art is keeping songs simple enough, digestible enough. We trimmed it back to what we thought were the key elements.”

The four-piece has a style that blends tastes of British rock and ‘90s and 2000s alternative, and “Far Out” is no exception.

The guys just returned from their longest tour yet, a Northeast leg through New York City and multiple towns in Massachusetts and Virginia, including Washington, D.C., The group plans to tour the new album, Peach Fuzz, after Christmas.

Easy Honey has a loose grip on what it means to release a quintessential album. “I personally don’t like taking a year on an album,” Austin said. “We want to write, make it happen and keep getting better at writing.” The group is already brimming with new material outside of Peach Fuzz after a steady stream of singles in the “lost year” of 2020.

“I don’t want to say ‘lost,’ but it was a strange year,” Austin said. Thankfully Charleston has been kind in its consistent gig offerings, enabling musicians to make a little cash in these sideways times. “The ability to play original music and get paid for it here is insane compared to the other coast of the United States where you’re paying to play.”

As the sophomore album tends to do, Peach Fuzz will be more defining for Easy Honey than its self-titled 2018 debut.

“It’s not like that we don’t like our previous thing, but that was from right when we moved here. I feel like we’ve found ourselves as a band a little bit more — as cheesy as that sounds. We definitely have some slower tracks that will be coming out. We definitely have been more in line with a psychedelic bone in our body that we try to channel on this one.”

Catch Easy Honey at The Royal American’s Oct. 31 Boogieman Halloween Festival, and be on the lookout for the Peach Fuzz release show before Christmas.