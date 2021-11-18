“I felt an instant and deep connection to the music of Amy Winehouse the moment I decided to pay tribute to her the year she died,” said singer-songwriter Elise Testone, who recently moved to Rhode Island after singing the blues in Charleston since 2006. She returns to the Music Hall on Nov. 27 for her latest tribute.

“As a performer, the best way to describe the feeling of emoting this music is transcendence,” Testone said. “It completely takes me to the emotion of whichever song is being performed. You may not find me with a beehive hairdo, but I can promise you that the deep rooted feeling the music gives you will be felt.”

Accompanying Testone on her acoustic guitar at Charleston Music Hall will be local ensemble BlackNoyze, Doom Flamingo’s Kanika Moore, Ranky Tanky’s Charlton Singleton, trombonist Gavin Smith, saxophonist Brent Swaney and Boston-based guitarist Andres Echeverry.

Testone will sing some of her originals to accent the jazz-centric energy Winehouse infused into her sound.

“Channeling her energy has taught me to let go of small, debilitating fears when it comes to performing live and be even more free with my delivery,” Testone said. “What I love about her as an artist is that she has clearly been touched with the energy of the great jazz vocalists such as Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald and Tony Bennett — they take their time with each word and the phrasing is very intentional. I aspire to make every word count.

Tickets are $20 for the 8 p.m. show, available through Charleston Music Hall.