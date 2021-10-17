In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Firefly Distillery is partnering with Share Our Suzy for the month of October.

Frozen Strawberry Cocktail | Provided

Through the partnership, Firefly will be donating a portion of their proceeds from their Frozen Strawberry Cocktail “pink drink” to Share Our Suzy, culminating in a special event on Oct. 30 to highlight Breast Cancer Awareness Month at the North Charleston distillery (4201 Spruill Ave).

The event will be the last day to enjoy a pink drink to support Share Our Suzy, and a return for the popular throwback flavor, Raspberry Sweet Tea Vodka.

The front porch will be loaded with local vendors from Holy City Farmers Market from 12-5 p.m., with Lola’s Lumpia providing Filipino comfort food 12-4 p.m. and live music from Whitney Hanna & Jeff from 1-4 p.m.

Firefly is open for tours, tastings and cocktail purchases Monday through Saturday from noon to 6 p.m., with live music and food trucks every Saturday.