Hampton-based Palmetto State Bank has reached a settlement with the family of Alex Murdaugh’s deceased housekeeper in connection with an alleged scheme the disgraced attorney ran to pocket millions from a wrongful-death claim stemming from her 2018 passing. The terms of the settlement were not released and the bank admitted to no wrongdoing, but the Satterfield estate attorney says the heirs have recouped more than $4.3 million so far. The bank’s attorneys said the board of directors “made the business decision” to end the matter. More: The Post and Courier, The State

In other headlines:

Want to live near a national park? Try Eastover, it’s affordable. Depending on which national park you’d like to live near, you could get a bargain or have to pay through the nose. Living next to South Carolina’s only national park, Congaree, in Eastover is a bargain. The average home value was 71% lower than the state average at $67,192. It’s one of the cheapest places to live next to a national park in the United States. More: The New York Times

S.C. economy didn’t slow as state sees $1B surplus. The amount of money in South Carolina’s state bank accounts continues to grow thanks to a quick recovery from the economic shock of the COVID-19 pandemic and people spending money much faster than experts predicted. More: AP News, The State, Statehouse Report

State bills getting pre-filed. There’s something for everyone in the coming legislative session: Blocking as many COVID mandates as possible, lowering the minimum drinking age, banning “squatted” trucks.

Book ban sweeping the Upstate. Just a day after Gov. Henry McMaster tasked the state Department of Education to find and remove “Gender Queer” from school libraries, York County and Greenville County schools have done just that. More: The Greenville News, WCSC

To get dozens of South Carolina news stories every business day, contact the folks at SC Clips.