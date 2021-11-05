A proposed map of new South Carolina Senate lines based on 2020 U.S. Census data moves one district from Richland County to faster-growing Charleston County. In other redistricting developments, Greenville County Council may cut the number of Black-majority districts from two to one. More: Associated Press, The State

In other headlines:

Grand jury indicts Murdaugh, Smith in Labor Day weekend shooting. A grand jury has indicted Alex Murdaugh and Curtis Edward Smith in connection with Murdaugh’s shooting over Labor Day weekend. More: The Post and Courier

Olympic medalist Saunders to serve as grand marshal for Emancipation Parade. Olympic silver medalist and Charleston native Raven Saunders will lead Charleston’s annual Jan. 1 Emancipation Parade. More: WCSC TV, The Post and Courier

North Charleston’s Park Circle residents concerned about truck traffic. Park Circle residents say that increased truck traffic along North Rhett Avenue is threatening the community’s safety. More: The Post and Courier

Record number of riders register for LOWVELO bike ride. The Medical University of South Carolina says a record 808 riders are registered for Saturday’s LOWVELO bike ride to raise money for cancer research at the Hollings Cancer Center. More: WCSC TV

