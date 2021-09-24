Federal investigators are helping to investigate the web of criminal cases entangling the Murdaugh family, State Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel confirmed Sept. 23. There are at least six different investigations going on related to deaths involving the family. More: Associated Press, The Post and Courier, The State

In other headlines:

Hurricane Sam forecast to become Category 4 in Eastern Atlantic. Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center predict Hurricane Sam will grow in strength as it approaches landfall later this weekend. More: The Weather Channel, AccuWeather, The Post and Courier

Charleston County sheriff’s office monitored activists’ social media ahead of Sutherland video release, emails show. Newly released emails show the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office was monitoring social media posts of activists and at least one state lawmaker a day before the release of the Jamal Sutherland video. More: WCSC TV

Cunningham says he’s the best bet against McMaster in upcoming election. Joe Cunningham, the Democratic hopeful for South Carolina governor, didn’t waste time Thursday getting to know Chester County voters. More: The State

Charleston Co. weighing affordable housing units on peninsula land. Charleston County Council members are debating whether to see a former auto dealership on the Charleston peninsula altogether or use a portion of it for affordable housing units. More: The Post and Courier

