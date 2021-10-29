A judge is set to hear arguments Friday over whether independent representatives should take control of the assets of a South Carolina lawyer involved in a half-dozen state police investigations. Meanwhile, a two-hour Dateline NBC special is scheduled for 9 p.m. tonight that promises to “go beyond the headlines.” More: Associated Press, The State, The Post and Courier
- Rice wasn’t invited to Myrtle Beach GOP conference. U.S. Rep. Tom Rice said he was not invited to the South Carolina GOP’s inaugural “First In The South Republican Action Conference” happening in his district this weekend. More: The Post and Courier
- McMaster suggests $500M in virus money for water, sewer upgrades. S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster wants to put $500 million of federal COVID-19 relief money toward fixing and improving water systems across the state, with priority given to rural and smaller systems. More: Associated Press, The State, The Post and Courier
- Summerville, Goose Creek pushing initiatives to help, attract local businesses. Summerville and Goose Creek are both banking on attracting businesses to feed resources and amenities to keep residents within their town limits and not driving to Charleston. More: The Post and Courier
- Emanuel shooting victims’ families, survivors reach $88M settlement. Families of nine victims of the shooting at the Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston and five survivors have reached a settlement with the Justice Department over a faulty background check that allowed Dylann Roof to purchase the gun he used in the 2015 massacre. More: Associated Press, The State, The Post and Courier, Charleston City Paper
