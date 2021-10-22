S.C. Sen. Hugh Leatherman, a Florence Republican who is the South Carolina’s oldest and most powerful state lawmaker, is currently receiving hospice care after the discovery of what colleagues described as an inoperable cancer. Leatherman, for whom a new port terminal is named in North Charleston, recently was hospitalized after experiencing severe abdominal pain, according to media reports. Surgery followed and an advanced, aggressive cancer was found.

Leatherman, who started his career as a Democrat, has served in the legislature since 1981. He currently chairs the Senate Finance Committee, one of two legislative committees that controls the state’s purse strings. More: Associated Press, The State, The Post and Courier

In other headlines:

Group to run from Charleston to Columbia to honor fallen military members. A team of runners is set to begin a 122-mile journey Friday morning from Charleston to the State House in Columbia. More: WCSC TV

Carnival targets January restart for Charleston cruises. Carnival Cruise Line has announced plans to resume operation of its full fleet of ships by the spring of 2022, with Charleston being one of the latest cities to receive a firm restart date. More: Charleston Business Journal

City of Charleston one step closer to implementing sea wall. Charleston City Council met Thursday, and city officials said they are one step closer to seeing a 12-foot sea wall being implemented. More: WCSC TV

Federal judge allows Charleston-area vaccine mandates to move forward. U.S. District Judge David Norton of Charleston denied an effort to temporarily stop four separate COVID-19 vaccination mandates from going into effect next month in the Charleston area. More: The State, The Post and Courier

