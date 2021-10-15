Suspended attorney Alex Murdaugh yesterday was charged with stealing insurance settlements meant for the sons of his late housekeeper that a lawsuit said total more than $4 million, state police said Thursday. In related news, the Walterboro man accused of shooting Murdaugh in what has been described as a failed suicide scheme said the lawyer never was shot. More: Associated Press, The State, The Post and Courier

In other headlines:

S.C. Joint Citizens and Legislative Committee on Children holding Lowcountry hearing. The South Carolina Joint Citizens and Legislative Committee on Children holds hearings each fall to get input and recommendations from the community. More: WCSC TV

Port of Charleston handling more retail, home goods. The S.C. Ports Authority closed out the month with another record September for both container and import volume. More: Charleston Business Journal

Boeing facing more struggles as former pilot indicted in fraud inquiry, defect found in Dreamliner. Federal prosecutors say top Boeing pilot Mark Forkner deceived the FAA and was “scheming to defraud” customers. Meanwhile, Boeing found another defect on a 787 Dreamliner built in South Carolina. More: The New York Times, Charleston Business Journal, The Post and Courier, The Wall Street Journal

New taxing district aims to boost Johns Island infrastructure funds. A new taxing district established by the city of Charleston aims to use funding from Johns Island’s commercial and residential growth to help ease its growing pains. More: The Post and Courier

