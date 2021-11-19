Defense attorneys for Alex Murdaugh have asked the judge to drop a suit linked to claims that Murdaugh pocketed millions from the family of a dead housekeeper. The attorneys say the family was already compensated for the disputed money. Gloria Satterfield’s sons have accused Murdaugh of using a fake bank account to misdirect millions of dollars from a wrongful-death settlement. More: The Post and Courier, Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Hundreds expected at today’s Leatherman funeral. Today’s funeral in Florence for the late state Sen. Hugh Leatherman is expected to draw hundreds. The powerful Senate Republican, who chaired the budget-writing Senate Finance Committee, represented Florence in the state Senate for 40 years. The funeral will begin at 3 p.m. Some Florence streets are expected to close for the funeral. More: Florence Morning News, AP News

BMW to build $100M logistics center in Greer. German automaker BMW is building a $100 million logistics center near its existing factory in Greer and it will connect to the existing Spartanburg County operations with two private bridges. The center is expected to open by the middle of next year. The BMW campus already employs more than 11,000 people. More: AP News

The rise of Aditi Bussells in Columbia goes beyond partisan politics. Aditi Bussells had a Republican and a Democrat working on her campaign for the nonpartisan seat on Columbia City Council. This story looks at her rise as a first-generation American and her foray into politics. More: The Post and Courier

S.C. Senate plans Dec. 6 special session over map. South Carolina senators will meet in a special session next month to address changes to voting districts following the 2020 census. The House has already announced it will return in early December to address the map. More: AP News, South Carolina Public Radio

