The S.C. Supreme Court on Thursday voted to uphold a legislative ban on mask mandates two days after a federal judge blocked the measure for discriminating against medically fragile students. The new ruling, however, allows districts to require masks without violating the state rule if they can find a way to avoid spending state money enforcing the wearing of face coverings. More: Associated Press, WCBD TV, The Post and Courier, WCSC TV, WIS TV

In other headlines:

S.C. officials urge the recycling of oyster shells as shellfish season begins. The recreational shellfish harvest in South Carolina officially kicked off today, and wildlife officials are urging harvesters, roasters and consumers to think sustainably this year. More: The Post and Courier

U.S. infrastructure bill could have big impacts for state, but may not be best option. Not every Member of Congress from the state says a more than a trillion-dollar infrastructure bill is the best way to fix it More: WCSC TV

S.C. Chamber of Commerce set for first Black chairman in 2023. Three leaders from major corporations will in turns lead the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce’s 84-member board of directors over the next three years. More: The Post and Courier

Deadline nears for public input on North Charleston police racial bias audit. Thursday is the last day for feedback on a racial bias audit being conducted about the North Charleston Police Department. More: WCSC TV

To get dozens of South Carolina news stories every business day, contact the folks at SC Clips.