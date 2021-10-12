Hold onto your butts. Frothy Beard Brewing Co. is releasing four new Jurassic Park-inspired beers on Oct. 16., along with a prehistoric party to celebrate. Don’t worry — dinosaurs won’t be making an appearance to ruin the fun.

The new beers are inspired by, and aptly named, after key quotes from the film franchise:

Clever Girl, a hazy pale ale with a citrus-forward and hoppy character.

They Do Move in Herds, a fresh hop IPA made with Strata hops for a passionfruit-y taste.

Life Uhh… Finds A Way, a West Coast-style IPA that packs a punch with 9.6% ABV.

Dino DNA, a double red IPA with flavor notes of citrus and pine.

The beers will be sold in a case of four and will include one of each of the new Jurassic flavors. Each can will have specially made Jurassic Park-themed labels.

Limited edition T-shirts and drink specials will also be available all day long from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Release begins at 11:30 a.m. at the West Ashley Frothy Beard Location on 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd.