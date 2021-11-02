GrowFood Carolina will be at The Royal American for its 8th annual Mushroom Gathering on Fri. Nov. 5 from 4-6:30 p.m., coinciding with Charleston Beer Week — though not officially part of it.

After going virtual last year for the gathering and its warehouse moving, GrowFood Carolina is back in person at Royal with mushroom beers from Greenville’s Carolina Bauernhaus.

Drink tickets can be purchased at the bar for $9 and includes a glass of Reishi Rye Lager and the Shroomperial Stout with mushrooms from Carolina Bauernhaus. The beers will also be available for purchase at the bar.

Provided

Emilie Sidelinger from Carolina Bauernhaus will be there to talk about the brews and the brewery and have some extra goodies to share.

Microbiologist and mycologist Tradd Cotter will also be there, talking about mushrooms and other fungi.

GrowFood will also be offering “fungi party to-go” kits for $50, which include a mushroom gathering printed tote bag, an at-home oyster mushroom grow kit provided by Rebecca Farms, treats from Life Raft Treats, 16-ounce Shroomperial Stout from Carolina Bauernhaus, as well as special edition stickers and koozies.

The kits can be purchased in advance on GrowFood Carolina’s website, with pick-up available Friday during the event.