Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie handily won reelection Tuesday over Town Councilwoman Kathy Landing.

Early election results show Haynie leading Landing 58.1% to 40.4%. Brandon Armstrong, a third candidate, picked up 1.4% support.

Haynie | Credit: Provided

Over 1,570 people turned out for the citywide election, the highest vote total of any Charleston-area municipal election.

Landing, a financial planner by trade, also ran unsuccessfully in 2020 for the Republican nomination for the 1st Congressional District race eventually won by Nancy Mace.

Voters also selected four members of town council at-large, with early results showing Gary Santos and G.M. Whitley earning reelection, along with John Iacofano and Carl Ritchie earning spots on council.