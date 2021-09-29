LB Adams is the CEO of Practical Dramatics, a local training company that utilizes theater strategies to help people build better conversations. She was a 2019 TEDxCharleston speaker and will serve as emcee of the 2022 TEDx event. When getting ready for a big keynote or conference event, Adams listens to her “Old School Songs to Get You Pumped to Go on Stage” playlist. Here are five of her favorites:

“U.N.I.T.Y.” – Queen Latifah

“My Shot” – Hamilton cast album

“Bad Reputation” – Joan Jett & The Blackhearts

“Walking on Sunshine” – Katrina & The Waves

“I’d Wanna Be Me Too” – Meghan Trainor

Listen to the playlist on Spotify: