Charleston is home to Vertical Roots, a leading hydroponic indoor container farm growing lettuce 365 days a year. Vertical Roots has an array of whole-leaf greens and blends to choose from, and you can find its products at local grocery stores or available wholesale. The Roots team likes to keep it fun, funky and fresh on the farm. Whether seeding, harvesting or packaging your lettuce, it’s working to the beat of some killer tunes. Check out Vertical Roots top five farm jams.

Listen to the playlist on Spotify:

“‘NDUGU” – Lettuce

“Tik Tok” – Ke$ha

“When A Fire Starts to Burn” – Disclosure

“Cha Cha Slide” – DJ Casper

“Heat Waves” – Glass Animals