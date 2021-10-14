The Holiday Festival of Lights kicks off this year with a two-day non-competitive fun run and walk on Nov. 10-11.

After the run, the 32nd annual Holiday Festival of Lights will open in the James Island County Park Nov. 12-Dec. 31. Visitors can drive through the impressive three-mile light spectacle with more than 750 illuminated displays.

Open nightly from 5:30-10 p.m., the festival also includes other holiday activities like train rides, marshmallow roasting, a climbing wall and more.

Park the car and enter Winter Wonderland, which features the area’s largest holiday sand sculpture made from more than 50 tons of sand. You and your family can also explore the shops, enchanted walking trail and the amazing dancing light display.

Beginning Nov. 19 through Dec. 23, Santa will be taking photos and greeting guests in Santa’s Village. While here, take a spin on the old-fashioned carousel, roast up some marshmallows for s’mores and check out the greeting card designs submitted by students in the area as a part of the annual holiday art competition.

Anyone planning to attend the festival on Dec. 31 will have a chance to catch the New Year’s Eve firework display to close out the festival.

Tickets are priced based on “regular” and “peak” nights. It is recommended that visitors purchase tickets in advanced online.

Anyone interested in the fun run should register ahead of time atcharlestoncountyparks.com by Nov. 10. Race fees are $12 per participant. Participants are recommended to purchase tickets early as they are expected to sell out quickly.