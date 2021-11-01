North Carolina native Robert McGrattan has returned to the Carolinas as the new executive chef at Gabrielle, Hotel Bennett’s restaurant, the business announced last week.

“We are thrilled that Chef Robert has joined our team,” said Marty Wall, the hotel’s general manager. “He is extremely talented, as well as an inspirational leader. His passion, dedication and drive have already made him a standout member of the culinary industry.”

McGrattan joins Gabrielle with 16 years of culinary and hotel dining experience under his chef’s coat, including culinary arts education at Johnson & Wales University in Charlotte, his most recent term as executive chef at Baltimore’s Sagamore Pendry boutique hotel, along with stints in Memphis kitchens.

“I am a firm believer that food transcends everything in life,” said McGrattan in a press release. “I put my soul into my cooking to enrich the lives of others, and am looking forward to sharing my cuisine and philosophy with Charlestonians, while also recognizing the city’s celebrated culinary heritage.”

Working with pastry chef Remy Fünfrock, some of Gabrielle’s new fall menu items include tuna carpaccio with orange vinaigrette, jalapeno and sesame, grilled bone-in short rib with bordeaux reduction, chanterelles and oreganato, kurobuta pork chop with apples, mustard seeds and barrel-aged maple and more. The menu is designed to “explore the pathways of the south’s fresh bounty,” according to the release.

Gabrielle is open for breakfast 7-10:30 a.m., lunch 12-3 p.m. and dinner from 5-10 p.m.

Check Gabrielle’s website for more information or to look at all the menu offerings.