Mount Pleasant recording studio Magus Productions is all about building a platform to highlight Charleston artists.

In January, Magus teamed with Bach 2 Rock Music School to hold a songwriting contest, Rising Star Charleston, in order to give winners the opportunity to record and perform original work, said Magus director Georgie Rhein.

At a songwriter showcase held at Palmetto Brewing Company Oct. 16, Rising Star grand prize winner Jake Willis will debut the new single “Never Thought You’d Leave,” headlining as duo Willis & Willy with keyboardist Willy Bruenner.

“I’ve done DIY producing, but this was a great opportunity for a record and learning more about the industry,” Willis said. “The producer [Bryan Minton] was a workhorse and made the song sound amazing.”

Willis has plans to release a second EP early next year and assemble a six-piece band to keep the momentum going for his original music.

Also performing at the showcase from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. will be Brent Saba, Jadetown and Dave Landeo, who will unveil his recent single, “Bring Out Your Blue Sky.”

Landeo, who’s been performing in the city for the last 20 years, has recorded multiple projects at Magus, including the upcoming single, “Charleston,” with Rhein contributing lyrics.

In collaboration with Minton, Rhein aims to solidify a group of musicians dedicated to putting out an indie rock sound that is characteristic of the Lowcountry.

“In two years, we have achieved seven singles streaming on music platforms,” Rhein said. “I am doing my best to get more women involved!”