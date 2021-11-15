Groundbreaking American roots musician Keb’ Mo’ and his band will return to the Lowcountry at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 26 with a performance at the Gaillard Center in downtown Charleston. Special guest is the Brother Brothers. Tickets start at $29.

“I may be turning 70,” Keb’ reflected in a press statement, “but I’m still breathing and I’m still hungry. I’m still out there going for it every single day.”

Keb’ Mo’, born Kevin Roosevelt Moore in 1951 in Compton, California, started his musical journey at 21 when he landed his first major gig playing with Jefferson Airplane violinist Papa John Creach. For the next 20 years, he would work primarily behind the scenes, establishing himself as a prolific guitarist, songwriter and arranger with a unique gift for linking the past and present in his evocative playing and singing. He now lives in Nashville and recently recorded a single with Charleston’s Darius Rucker. More info available at gaillardcenter.org.