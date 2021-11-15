Using its Pastured Pantry service, Keegan-Filion farm is preparing some new fall packages, delivered to your doorstep.

The Pastured Pantry service provides bi-weekly deliveries of pasture-raised meats, free-range eggs, grass-fed dairy, jams and jellies and more to the Walterboro, Beaufort and Charleston areas from the Walterboro farm.

The new packages start at $27.50 and are as followed:

Bare Necessities — pasture-raised eggs, salted or unsalted butter, farm-fresh white milk and three-year cheddar cheese

Fall Dinner Party — cube steak, apple cider, Gala apples, apple butter, butternut squash ravioli or sweet potato gnocchi.

Pizza Night –New York-style pizza dough, tomato basil or vodka sauce, mozzarella cheese and cappuccino or lemon gelato

Mexican Fiesta — chicken fajita meat, ground beef, sour cream and pepper jack cheese

Picnic at the Park — fig jam, apricot jam, colby jack cheese, string cheese and dark chocolate or strawberry gelato

Sunday Brunch — large eggs, bacon, cream cheese, blackberry or strawberry jam and grape jelly

Deliveries are made every other Friday and all orders above $70 will be delivered free of charge. $50 minimum on all delivery orders.

To order any of the new packages or for more information on Keegan Filion Farm, go to keeganfilionfarm.com.